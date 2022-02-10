iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

