iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.