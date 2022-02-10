Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

