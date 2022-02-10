Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Stock Position Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,705 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 292,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 530,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

HLAHU stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

