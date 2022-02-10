Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.90% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

