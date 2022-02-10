Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 0.6% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $217,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNAA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

