Glazer Capital LLC Sells 78,184 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,184 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,056 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,318,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,227,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

