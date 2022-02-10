Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 4.9%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.53 million and a PE ratio of -263.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.12.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

