Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,961,000 after buying an additional 100,803 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $226.81 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.31.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

