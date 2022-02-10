Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.82% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IACC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

