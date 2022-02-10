Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,860 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRWU. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Acquisition by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 321,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 443,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 174,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGRWU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

