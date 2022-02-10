iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 166,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 135,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

