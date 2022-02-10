CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.