CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
