Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 5th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Utah Medical Products has decreased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $99.66 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $363.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

