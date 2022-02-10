Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Up 0.5%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €55.30 ($63.56) and last traded at €54.95 ($63.16). Approximately 37,720 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($62.87).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($78.16) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($88.51) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.80 ($84.83).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €57.13 and a 200-day moving average of €59.81.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

