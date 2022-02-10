Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 2.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.48). Approximately 89,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 390,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.49).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

