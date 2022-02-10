Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 14,553 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after acquiring an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

