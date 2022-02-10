Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

