Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
