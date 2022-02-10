MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,467,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,746,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of research firms have commented on MMNFF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut their price target on shares of MedMen Enterprises from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.