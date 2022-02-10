Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 20%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)
