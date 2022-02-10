Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 20%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Global Diversified Marketing Group alerts:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.