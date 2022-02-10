Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 0.7%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.32 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.73). 712,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 129,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.71).

LGRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.27) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £281.30 million and a PE ratio of -690.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

