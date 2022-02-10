Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Up 279.7%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ)’s stock price shot up 279.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -179.13.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile (CVE:PTQ)
Featured Articles
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.