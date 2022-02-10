COKER & PALMER Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Sector Underperform

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.27 on Monday. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth about $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

