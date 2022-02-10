Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares dropped 4.7% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $306.00 to $288.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Motorola Solutions traded as low as $227.39 and last traded at $227.39. Approximately 3,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 866,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.50.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
