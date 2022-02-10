Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $25.22. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mattel shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 109,544 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 49.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

