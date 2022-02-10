Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.34% of Acadia Healthcare worth $134,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

