Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,627,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVE opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
