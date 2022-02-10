Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,627,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.