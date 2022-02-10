Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174,465 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $73,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $338.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

