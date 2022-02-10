Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,703,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.32 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

