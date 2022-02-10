Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.89. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Rooshine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

