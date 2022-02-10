Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $296.46 and last traded at $294.09, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.12.

The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.09 and a 200 day moving average of $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

