Viking Global Investors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.96% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 over the last ninety days.

Shares of DAWN opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

