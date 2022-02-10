Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,760 shares during the period. Asana accounts for 3.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,753,733 shares of company stock worth $437,728,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

