Potrero Capital Research LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.77% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIBS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051 over the last three months.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

