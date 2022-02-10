Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

