NSI Retail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84.

