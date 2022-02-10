Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 31,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

