CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.