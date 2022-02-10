nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.
nVent Electric stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
