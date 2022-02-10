nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

nVent Electric stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.