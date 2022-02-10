First Foundation Advisors Purchases 9,265 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

