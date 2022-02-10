Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,143 shares.The stock last traded at $32.59 and had previously closed at $32.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.
Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
