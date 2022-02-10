First Foundation Advisors Sells 24,573 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 488,008 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 372,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

