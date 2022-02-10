Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,741,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 664,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 514,026 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,297,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

