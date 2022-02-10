First Foundation Advisors Buys 286 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 637,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,454,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $589.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

