Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

