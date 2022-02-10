Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

