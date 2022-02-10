BP p.l.c. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

BP has decreased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. BP has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

