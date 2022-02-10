Css LLC Il Has $610,000 Holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.11% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

