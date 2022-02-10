Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.30 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $39,996,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter.

MGY opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

