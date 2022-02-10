Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Square to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Square stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $213.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

